Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture has created an online art gallery and auction in support of the local artist community.
Photography, sculpture, collage, acrylics, oils, watercolors and ceramics are represented in the gallery.
Featured artists include Susan Alvarez, Maria Billings, Sandra Campbell, Jackie Carroll, Kathy Childers, John Christie, Patrick Cosgrove, Randy Crimmel, Danarae Doub-Reed, Karen Fulk, the late Ralph Gaetano, Sue Graue, Mary Chris Hines, Marina Hynes, Shipra Joseph, Nida Kaiser, Jared Konopitski, Will Nakashima, Martha Oaks, Jennifer O’Neill Pickering, Fiona Read, Margo Scrapulla, Katrina Subhkaram, Janet Todd and Karen Walker.
“We are very pleased to be able to offer the community this latest in our series of online art gallery showings and art auctions,” said David Read, executive director of YSAC, in a press release. “The response has been fantastic, and we’re pleased to have been able to help artists sell their work so we’ll likely continue this additional approach even after we open again.”
The online art gallery is open and available for viewing 24/7 at the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture website, www.yubasutterarts.org.