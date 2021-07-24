The Yuba County Library hosted an Art in the Parking Lot event Saturday where children and adults could come and get creative with multiple art projects outside of the library.
It’s an extension of the county’s summer reading program that will wrap up on Saturday, July 31 with an end of summer party, said Sandeep Sidhu, administrative services officer.
Sidhu said the party next weekend runs from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot and will feature plenty of fun with individuals dressed as superheroes and villains for the kids to enjoy.
Sidhu said it is all an incentive to get children and families to participate in the summer reading program.
On Saturday, there was a straw blow art booth, along with a pom pom booth set up for participants.
“We wanted to think outside the box,” Sidhu said.
Yuba City resident Dana Crandall brought her daughter, Meilin, 7, to enjoy some arts and crafts at the Yuba County Library parking lot.
“It’s just excitement for (them),” Crandall said.
Crandall and her daughter are avid members of the program and read together about 30 minutes each night.
Currently, Meilin, who is starting second grade in the fall, is on a chapter book, Crandall said.
For more information on the county’s summer reading program visit https://bit.ly/2UJeVoJ.