It’s not often that an art show opening includes the availability of counselors for those who need to talk things through.
“Simple Objects: An Excavation” includes items recovered from last year’s Camp Fire. Counselors were on hand for the opening Wednesday, the anniversary of the Cascade Fire in Loma Rica that killed four, and will again Nov. 8, the day that the Camp Fire ravaged Paradise and killed 85.
“Anniversaries are hard and a lot of people don’t know what to do or have the wherewithal to reach out for help,” said museum director/curator Jessica Hougen. “There’s a stigma about mental health and working with a counselor can help so whatever we can do to be supportive, we should do it.”
Mark Schlutsmeyer, with Sutter County Health and Human Services, said survivors can experience challenges following a traumatic event in many ways.
“Tragedies like the Camp Fire and the Cascade Fire can traumatize individuals and communities in lasting ways. A person in the middle of such an event will naturally respond with heightened perception and an intense flow of stress hormones,” he said.
“When that person later experiences places, sights, sounds, smells, or times of year that are reminders of that event, it can easily trigger those same intense perceptions and stress hormone responses. It can feel in many ways like the event is happening all over again. When this happens over a prolonged period of time we call it post-traumatic stress or anxiety.”
Schlutsmeyer said the mental health professionals helping at the show are there to provide immediate comfort to anyone who may be feeling distressed or re-traumatized by the fire exhibit and to provide resources for further support and help, if needed.
“Helping people cope and manage such natural responses can involve many steps,” he said. “These include actively listening, being understanding, helping the person view their responses as natural and normal, identifying coping skills that lower the body’s stress response, helping the person establish mindful awareness of their safety in the present moment, helping the person create a plan for self-care, helping the person identify and use their natural social supports, and providing resources for more intensive professional help if it is needed.”
Schlutsmeyer offered some ideas for how family, loved ones and friends can be supportive of survivors.
“Family and friends of loved ones who are dealing with trauma often underestimate the importance of just being present and providing unconditional love and support to their loved one,” he said. “Family and friends can also provide assistance with many of the steps previously mentioned, such as helping their loved one identify things that can help them cope with stress and anxiety. They can also assist their loved one with seeking out trauma recovery websites and literature, or getting professional help when needed.”
He said traumatic events that impact entire communities can create opportunities for a community to bond together.
“Support is so crucial in the recovery process and a community of people who have experienced a shared tragedy can find tremendous comfort and inspiration in one another,” he said.