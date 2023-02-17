Scholastic1.jpg

A sampling of student art that may be featured at the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards ceremony for Northern California at the Sutter theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City today.

 Courtesy of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture

For the past five years, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture has served as the regional affiliate for the  Scholastic Art & Writing Awards program in Northern California. This designation covers a total of seven counties including Colusa, Nevada, Placer, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba. It is the only Yuba Sutter Arts program that is managed beyond the traditional Yuba-Sutter area.

This year's Scholastic Art & Writing Awards ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. today at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. Over 100 submissions in both art forms were received, many of which will be on display with notebooks available featuring the printed writing submissions.

