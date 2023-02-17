For the past five years, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture has served as the regional affiliate for the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards program in Northern California. This designation covers a total of seven counties including Colusa, Nevada, Placer, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba. It is the only Yuba Sutter Arts program that is managed beyond the traditional Yuba-Sutter area.
This year's Scholastic Art & Writing Awards ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. today at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. Over 100 submissions in both art forms were received, many of which will be on display with notebooks available featuring the printed writing submissions.
A few select readings will be performed by the writing award winners during the ceremony inside the Clark Family Theater. The keynote address will be delivered by the internationally known poet, memoirist, and the Poet Laureate for both Yuba and Sutter counties, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo.
The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Since 1923, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards is said to have recognized the vision, ingenuity, and talent of America’s youth. Scholastic Awards alumni include Andy Warhol, Sylvia Plath, Truman Capote, Lena Dunham, Robert Redford, Joyce Carol Oates, and many others.
For a young artist or writer, earning a Scholastic award is often viewed as the first official moment of validation, an achievement that can lead a lifelong commitment to creativity regardless of any chosen career path. The program helps celebrate the accomplishments of creative students, extending opportunities for recognition, exhibition, publication, and scholarships to teenagers who demonstrate exceptional aptitude in writing and art.
“We feel that now, more than ever, it is important to recognize creative accomplishments and provide students with the support and resources they need to make creativity a lifelong pursuit,” said Yuba Sutter Arts. “We hope you’ll join us at the ceremony and help honor these remarkable young thinkers.”
The Sutter Theater Center is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. Free parking is available on the street and in the parking lots adjacent to the theater.