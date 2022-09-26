A new art gallery, shop, and classroom has opened in downtown Marysville at 414 4th St., thanks to the efforts of a local “artist collective.”
This nonprofit group, known as the Artist Nook, is composed of prominent local artists working to establish a place where community members and artisans can promote themselves through goods and education.
The Artist Nook retail store offers small batch handcrafted goods made by artists in the Yuba-Sutter area. Patrons are welcome to peruse the store, attend a demonstration, or take a class in a variety of different artistic genres.
Upcoming classes include two offerings by Barbara Velasco, an accomplished artist in several mediums including alcohol ink, watercolor, and acrylic paints. On Wednesday, Velasco will be doing a mandala dot art rock painting class from 5:30-7 p.m. The cost is $20 per person and all materials will be provided.
Velasco also hosts free “Make and Take” classes on the first Saturday of each month. For more information on future classes, call 530-300-1834, or visit theartistnook.org online. The shop can also be contacted on Facebook or by emailing 4thstreetnook@gmail.com.
Those interested in selling their art or hosting classes are also encouraged to apply.
On Oct. 1, the Artist Nook and Moonmajick Creations will be celebrating their grand opening in tandem from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 414 4th St. in Marysville.
Moonmajick is a professional art and special effects studio experienced in costume, prop design, body artistry and more. This Northern California company was originally founded in 2005 and provides unique commissioned artworks and services to individuals and events.
The two stores are now joining together under one roof to bring a plethora of artistic options and collaborative opportunities to historic downtown Marysville.
Family oriented activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the evening’s reception will start at 5 p.m. The event will feature special discounts on artwork and gifts, as well as live music entertainment, refreshments, and hors d’oeuvres.