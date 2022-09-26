Artist collective

A resident artist at Moonmajick Creations in Marysville displays the head of the dragon “Elizabeth” from “Shrek” in the shop’s front window.

 Courtesy of Michaela Harris

A new art gallery, shop, and classroom has opened in downtown Marysville at 414 4th St.,  thanks to the efforts of a local “artist collective.” 

This nonprofit group, known as the Artist Nook, is composed of prominent local artists working to establish a place where community members and artisans can promote themselves through goods and education.

