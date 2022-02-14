In its continued effort to bring a wide variety of experiences to the region, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture opened its Theater Art Gallery doors on Friday at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City to unveil artwork by its new anchor artists.
During what was called the “Fabulous Four + 1” artist reception at its Plumas Street gallery, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture showcased – and sold – some of the art created by artists found both in the region and right here in the Yuba-Sutter community.
As public-facing organizations such as Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture continue to navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this was the first grand opening for the gallery this year. After acquiring the building in September 2021, the gallery had remained dormant for most of last year.
“We had a soft opening last year, then we got hit with the heavy rains … so we had some leakage, so we had to clear the gallery out,” David Read, executive director for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, said. “It took us two months to mitigate and get the roof patched. So it’s kind of a grand reopening.”
Read said the gallery had been open previously for about 5 years before the start of the pandemic. He said events, such as the one that took place on Friday, happened rather frequently.
“This gallery was able to be open for all those years and it was really part of the fundraising effort because they had new artists in here every year and there were some anchor artists and it was like a party once a month just like this,” Read said. “People come in, drink a little wine, they buy some art. It helps put a few bucks into the artist’s pocket and of course into our coffers to help maintain the place.”
Featured at Friday’s event were four new anchor artists and an additional guest artist. They included anchor artists Dude Green, Jesse Harris, Lila Rivera and Chris Thompson with guest artist Nida Kaiser.
Read said some may think gallery receptions are somewhat intimidating to those not accustomed to attending. He said Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture tries to make each event as welcoming and comfortable as possible.
“Until I came here, I’ve never been to an art gallery opening. Been to a lot of art museums and we’re trying to get over that intimidation factor for some things,” Read said. “… It’s just a fun social thing and hey, if you like art, check it out. It’s like a little mini art museum, meet some artists who are all very cool people. So we’re trying to demystify that whole thing and make it accessible.”
Read said he planned on continuing to have these events every month.
“Always a party. Always an opening reception. Always a new guest artist,” he said. “And we’ll get the Marysville gallery back up and running too. We’ve been doing some cleaning and remodeling and painting, because we usually have shows there too, every month.”
Read said artists usually connect with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture when the organization is looking to feature artwork or hold gallery receptions.
“We scour various resources. Artists here introduce us to other artists and we try to keep it as local as we can,” Read said. “That’s the whole point of what we’re about. But, we’ve got an artist coming in later this year from Chico. Chris Thompson, the ceramist, he’s done so much up here with us with our veterans art projects, teaching classes, but he’s out of Sacramento. Everybody else is local. Like Dude Green, the metal artist, he’s a retired welding teacher from Yuba City High School. So, it’s a great mix, but it’s mostly local artists. We try to keep it regional at most.”
The artists
One of the artists who had their work on display on Friday night was Kaiser, a guest artist from Yuba City. Originally from Pakistan, Kaiser said she used to post her artwork on various social media platforms before being connected with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
“On (the) Nextdoor page somebody told me to contact with Abbie (Cesena, managing director for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture) because she promotes local artists,” Kaiser said. “Then I just talked to her and she said, ‘Can you join us on our online auction?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, sure.’ And I joined them and I sold some pieces.”
She said Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture contacted her again to take part in Friday’s gallery reception.
Kaiser describes her artwork as being “decorative art.” She said rather than producing extremely abstract pieces, her artwork is meant to be hung and viewed in a person’s living room or house because it can be more appealing to a wider audience. She had several pieces on display Friday that showcased her talent.
Kaiser, who has a home studio, said she has been an artist all her life and attended college to pursue her lifelong desire to live in a more beautiful world, especially in such turbulent times.
“I love to decorate. That’s my kind of passion,” Kaiser said. “… In (the) pandemic I painted more because it’s a stressful time for everybody and I think art is the best way to release the stress.”
Rivera, who helped curate the pieces highlighted during Friday’s gallery opening, also had her artwork on display. She said it was a special feeling as an artist to have her work in an art gallery.
“It’s so nice to have artwork in a gallery,” Rivera said. “... especially in Yuba City. … This is one of the first times I’m showing in my own town.”
She said her artwork is mostly portraits with a Day of the Dead style. Similar to Kaiser, she’s been an artist since she was a child.
“I started getting into painting when I was in high school,” Rivera said. “Then I continued that when I went to Yuba College. I took every single art class available at Yuba College. Now I teach at Twin Rivers Charter School and I teach art there.”
Rivera said she sees inspiration in other people and artists.
“Everything inspires me,” she said. “People inspire me. People give me ideas without meaning to. Just going out looking at other people’s artwork too, other artists bouncing ideas off one another, yeah, it’s really great.”
She said Friday night had a great turnout and was hopeful that the arts scene in both Yuba City and Marysville would continue to grow.