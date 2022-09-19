The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking artists to enter the annual California Upland Game Bird Stamp Art Contest.
This year’s stamp will feature the chukar, a species of bird native to India and Pakistan that was introduced to California in 1932, officials said.
The stamp design contest is open to all United States residents aged 18 and older, excluding former and current Fish and Wildlife employees. Entries will be accepted between Oct. 31 and Dec. 2.
Chukar are characterized by a cream-striped underbelly and black banding on their heads, necks and flanks, officials said. Chukar are social birds and vocalize loudly with clucks and squeaks.
Entries for the stamp design contest must include at least one chukar, preferably featured in a habitat or setting representing California. A panel of judges including ornithologists and experts on conservation, art and printing will decide the winner of the contest in December.
All entries will be judged based on originality, artistic composition, anatomical accuracy and suitability for reproduction as a stamp and print, officials said.
The funds generated from stamp sales will go toward upland game bird conservation projects, education, hunting opportunities and outreach. An upland game bird validation is required in order to hunt all migratory and resident upland game birds in the state.
Fish and Wildlife sells approximately 150,000 upland game bird validations each year. Those who purchase a validation can request a free collectable stamp by visiting wildlife.ca.gov/licensing/collector-stamps.
Those who did not purchase a hunting license or validation, or those who wish to purchase additional collectable stamps, can fill out an order form available through the website.