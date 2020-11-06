A group of arts educators was asked what the vital ingredient is for learning to occur. They agreed: building relationships with students.
“The concept that we are teaching is completely arbitrary, but building the relationships with students and helping them feel recognized, acknowledged and lifted up to an opportunity to experience something new, something that they’re partaking in for the first time … that’s where learning occurs,” said Matt DeMeritt, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts Theater educator.
The panel of educators met virtually Wednesday for another installment of the Leadership Conversations series hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
Since August, YSAC has hosted the online discussions to open a dialogue about local arts and culture-related issues. This was the third discussion of the series, following one at the end of September about the impact of arts and culture within the community and another in August inspired by the centennial anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment giving women the vote.
The meeting focused on the importance of arts education for all students. Topics up for discussion during the meeting included: funding for arts education programs, arts classes as a requirement for graduation, art as a career path and the intersection of art and mental health, how the arts – whether literary, visual, or performance – define a community, how art can cross language barriers and how art contributes to quality of life issues.
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Executive Director David Read mediated the discussion.
Panelists included DeMeritt; Alexandra Sprowls, River Valley High School Visual Arts Educator; Pam Nowak, Yuba City High School Art Department leader; Joe Moye, early childhood arts education specialist; Rebekah Hood, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts and Yuba College music educator, Michele Gonzalez, Wheatland High School literary arts educator and Interact Club mentor; and Alex Cesena, former performing arts educator for the Young Americans International touring ensemble and currently an instructor for Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Boston.
Moye said he believes most learning occurs when a student is engaged in the subject matter.
“For the young children, I know when they’re engaged, when they are with me, they’re learning,” said Moye. “They remember because they ask me about it again later or they’ll recollect things that you can tell: they were there with you and paying attention.”
Hood said she believes the ongoing pandemic has vastly changed the world of education, bringing many new positives and negatives.
“Virtual learning makes a lot more on the individual, more pressure on people to show up and do their job, which is a lot more like college classes,” said Hood.
Hood said virtually learning allows for very useful one-on-one sessions but can hinder collective learning experiences, such as practicing in an ensemble during music class.
The panel agreed that despite the challenges faced this year due to the pandemic, the traditional brick and mortar model of education will persist into the future.
“It could change, but I think T-K through probably tenth grade, I don’t see anything changing,” said DeMeritt. “It’s a great place for our kids to go, have security, have normalcy, have engaged adult interactions and I think that will continue in America for a long time.”
A full recording of the livestreamed discussion is available on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook page and can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/248767810436/videos/394199685050582/?__so__=channel_tab&__rv__=latest_videos_card.