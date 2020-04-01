Since we can’t make it to the Yuba Sutter Arts facilities because of shelter-at-home directives, YSA will make it to us.
It’s fast becoming a virtual world.
“Those of us in the arts and culture business are scrambling for ways to remain relevant in the face of the current pandemic crisis that has reached biblical proportions,” according to a YSA news release. “While personal safety is everyone’s top priority, we must maintain our sanity and what better way than to somehow stay arts engaged?”
YSA has begun to develop virtual programming for artists and the community at large.
– Today (Thursday) at 6:30pm, there will be a Zoom teleconferencing version of the “Open Mic” spoken word events moderated by Tom Galvin.
“Under normal circumstances, we hold the poetry events twice a month on the first and third Thursdays alternating between the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts and Justin’s Kitchen,” according to the release.
The community is invited to log in, read poems or prose or just listen in.
To join the Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/273469002 Meeting ID: 273 469 002 Dial In # +1 253 215 8782 US.
– Next up is the “Virtual Happy Hour” on Friday (April 3) from 4-6 p.m. “Join us for a Happy Hour and a chance to interact with art-minded friends,” it was stated in the news release. “You provide your drinks and appetizers and we will provide the online space!.
Join Zoom Meeting – Virtual Happy Hour https://zoom.us/j/848008065 Meeting ID: 848 008 065 Dial In # +1 253 215 8782 US.