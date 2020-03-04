WASHINGTON – Bernie Sanders signaled Wednesday his intention to battle on against Joe Biden, frustrating some Democrats who hoped for a quick resolution to their nominating fight even as the field continued to shrink with the exit of billionaire Michael R. Bloomberg.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who finished third on Super Tuesday in her home state and has yet to win anywhere, was also weighing her future.
The departure of the former New York City mayor came quickly and with no regrets hours after Bloomberg was largely shut out in 15 contests, save for a win in American Samoa, in the campaign’s biggest and most significant day of balloting.
“I’ve always believed that beating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it,” he told about 1,000 campaign staffers gathered Wednesday in midtown Manhattan. “And after yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden.”
Bloomberg, who sunk a record sum – more than $660 million – into his futile White House bid, made clear he planned to keep spending to drive President Donald Trump from office, and Biden welcomed the assistance in a tweet.
As vote counting continued around the country, the final Super Tuesday contest, in Maine, was settled with Biden declared the winner. That gave him 10 victories to four for Vermont Sen. Sanders, including California, which continued its tabulations in a process expected to last weeks.
The former vice president has experienced a 72-hour period unlike any in history, going from near political death to a thumping victory in South Carolina’s primary to a coast-to-coast winning spree that vaulted him into command of the Democratic contest.
It was not apparently anything he said or did differently. Rather, it was a solidifying sense among voters – especially after two of Biden’s center-left rivals, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, quit the race after South Carolina – that he would be the party’s strongest candidate against Trump in November.
In exit poll interviews across a dozen Super Tuesday states, conducted by Edison Research for a consortium of TV networks, a majority of voters said choosing a candidate who could beat the president was more important than finding one who agreed with them on issues. They backed the more moderate Biden overwhelmingly over Sanders despite a series of middling debate performances and a decadeslong history of malapropisms and other gaffes.
“The weaknesses of Joe Biden did not disappear,” said Peter Hart, who has spent decades strategizing for Democratic candidates and causes but has stayed neutral in the current contest. “They landed on Joe Biden for a simple reason, and that is because he’s a known and safe quantity.
“The story,” Hart said, “is not the candidates. The story is the voters. Beating Donald Trump is the unifying force.”