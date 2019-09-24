The solution to the Venezuelan migration crisis – where more than 4 million people have fled in recent years – appears simple: Oust leader Nicolas Maduro.
According to a poll of Venezuelans who have already left the nation, 65 percent said they would return if the international community helped broker new elections. And 79 percent said they would go home if Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, was replaced by an opponent.
But all of the scenarios where Maduro and his allies cling to power were vehemently rejected, according to the study released this week as part of an initiative by Tent Partnership for Refugees and the Inter-American Development Bank that aims to mobilize the private sector in favor of Venezuelan migrants.
If Maduro, 56, stays in power but the Venezuelan economy improves, 14 percent said they would return. If he were to step down and be replaced by an ideological ally, 15 percent said they would go home. And if Venezuela were to have a coalition government – formed by Maduro allies and those close to National Assembly President Juan Guaido – only 13 percent would return.
Washington and more than 50 other nations consider Guaido, 36, the country’s legitimate leader and accuse Maduro of staying in power through fraudulent elections in 2018. But Maduro claims that last year’s vote gives him the right to run the struggling nation through 2025.
Mark Feierstein, a special assistant to former President Barack Obama and National Security Council Senior Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs, worked on the poll, which surveyed 600 Venezuelans in Colombia and Peru, the top destinations for Venezuelan migrants.