Legislation meant to bring tax relief to wildfire victims and related settlement payments passed the state Assembly on Monday.
The bill, AB 1249, was introduced by Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City. In the legislation, Gallagher and others associated with it are looking to allow wildfire victims to be exempt from paying state taxes based on settlement payments made out of Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s Fire Victim Trust.
According to the Fire Victim Trust website, the trust will “evaluate, administer, process and resolve eligible claims arising” from the Butte fire in 2015, the North Bay fires of 2017, and the 2018 Camp fire, the Appeal previously reported.
After the bill passed the Assembly’s Appropriations Committee in late January, Gallagher said more still needed to be done for victims of wildfires.
“Victims deserve to receive the maximum amount of compensation possible from PG&E, especially in light of recent reports that the trust might not be able to pay victims the full settlement amounts they were originally promised,” Gallagher previously said in a statement. “More needs to be done, but the least we can do is make these payments tax free.”
Paradise Mayor Steve Crowder said the bill will be a boon for those looking to get their lives back on track after devastating wildfires.
“AB1249 will be a huge boost for all the fire victims that are still struggling to get their life back together,” Crowder said. “As they wait with uncertainty if they will have enough money to rebuild this will give them some hope and help to rebuild their lives.”
State Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Tehama, is a principle co-author of the bill, which Gallagher said has a large coalition of bi-partisan co-authors. The bill is expected to be voted on by a Senate committee in March.