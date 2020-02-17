After an apartment building fire displaced 80 people last week – some of them for long-term – Yuba City Fire Department personnel, city employees and other organizations teamed up to offer assistance.
According to George Barlow, analyst/communications officer of Yuba City, residents affected by the Sandpiper Cove Apartments fire have the opportunity to receive assistance from Yuba City, American Red Cross, Regional Housing Authority, Hands of Hope, Bridges to Housing, Sutter County Homeless to Housed Motel Project, Sutter County Housing Support Program, Yuba City Unified School District and the Salvation Army Depot Family Crisis Center.
The assistance varies from organization to organization, but people have the opportunity to receive services such as temporary housing, rental assistance, and shower, restroom and laundry facilities, etc.
The Feb. 10 fire was contained within about two hours, Barlow said, but major damage was done to nine units in the two-story building and all residents had to be out of the building for at least some time.