Seniors are the most at risk to the effects of COVID-19. Senior living facilities that have been exposed to the virus have been hit hard.
Those that have avoided an outbreak have had to work nonstop to ensure residents and staff remain safe. One way to do that has been to heavily restrict visitations to prevent transmission, which has been difficult for all parties involved.
Carol Pickard, director of assisted living for Adventist Health/Rideout, oversees operations at The Courtyard (general assisted living) and The Gardens (assisted living for people with dementia), both located in Yuba City. She said the last several months have been a rollercoaster ride, though both facilities have been fortunate and blessed to have had zero residents or staff test positive for the virus.
“Initially, things were changing by the hour. No one really knew how to handle a pandemic, from the state down, so there was a lot of fear initially,” Pickard said. “That fear turned into some anger for residents and families due to them not being able to visit. Now, it almost seems like it’s moved to acceptance and we are all just patiently waiting for that day to come.”
As an administrator, one of the biggest challenges has been ensuring employees are just as safe as residents, with many staff members in their 20s and 30s. She credits her staff for its efforts thus far.
As part of the new protocol, the facility had to cease operations in the main dining room. Now residents are being served meals in their rooms. While many residents miss that time for socialization, the one benefit is that the facility can now utilize that space for more socially distanced activities. Plus, the facility is located on 12 acres, so there’s plenty of room for residents to go on walks safely.
“The lack of visitors has definitely made it more quiet around here, so we try to make sure to keep the energy level up,” Pickard said. “We have seen some cognitive decline, naturally, because people aren’t socializing as much.”
Summerfield Senior Living in Yuba City provides both assisted living and memory care for residents. Marketing Director Brenda Williams said since the pandemic first began, the facility has implemented the necessary precautions into its daily routines, including keeping up on good hand hygiene, wearing facial coverings, taking temperature checks daily and monitoring staff and residents for signs of symptoms. They too have had zero positive COVID-19 results to date.
“Initially (the situation) was difficult because it was just so different, but as things have gone on we’ve been able to adjust well,” Williams said.
One challenge in continuing operations is they are without the normal volunteer help the facility and residents have grown accustomed to – the facility is only allowing staff and residents inside at the moment in an effort to prevent transmission.
Chantel Gildea, executive director of Summerfield Senior Living, said there are exceptions, specifically for residents on hospice who are near the end of life. She said the facility will continue following local and state directives from health officials on when visitation will be allowed again.
She said staff has gotten creative in finding ways to keep residents active with socially distanced activities. On different occasions, they’ve even been able to set up entertainment for residents in the back parking lot area to allow for the necessary spacing.
“I’m really hoping they do loosen up the restrictions a little bit, even if it was for us to be able to do the dining room for residents,” Gildea said. “The residents that don’t participate in activities, they would still come down three times a day to get their socializing, so now that meals are served in rooms, we’ve noticed a decline in a lot of residents.”
Pickard said the Adventist Health/Rideout team is in discussions about how to gradually reintegrate visitation in some form moving forward, though nothing has been decided as of yet. She said her team has also incorporated group emails with family members of residents to keep them updated on the latest happenings.
“(Bi-County Health Officer) Dr. (Phuong) Luu has been amazing through this whole process,” Pickard said. “She has done a call every week for months now for just skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, and that’s a huge commitment to us, so having that information has been huge for us.”
Ways to help
The Yuba-Sutter area’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event planned for Sept. 12 will not look like it normally does due to COVID-19. Instead of having a large group event in a designated area, this year’s event will be held anywhere participants want, and organizers are encouraging participants to walk in small groups.
The annual event raises money to combat Alzheimer’s and other dementia. While the fundraising goal was set for $90,000 this year, organizers are just trying to get as much participation as possible — as of Friday, the event had raised nearly $34,000.
“Adventist Health/Rideout will have a team participating this year. We encourage community members to donate,” Pickard said.
Williams said Summerfield’s Serenity Lane team regularly participates in the annual fundraiser. Even though this year’s regular event was canceled, the facility plans to take residents to a city park on the day of the event to create their own walk.
“That’s something they really look forward to and something we want families to know that we will continue to celebrate and continue to raise money for the cause,” Williams said.
For more information on how to participate or donate, go to https://bit.ly/3lTjJR2.