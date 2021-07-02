Earlier this week, James Stone, president of NorCal Guides and Sportsmen’s Association, posted a video on the group’s Facebook page that depicted a large fish kill in the Sutter Bypass.
Stone said he was in the area of Franklin Road and that thousands of fish had died due to water levels dropping in the bypass causing the oxygen to disappear. Stone said this was due to the California Department of Water Resources not flowing enough water into the bypass to push the elevation up. He said a few hours after he shot the video, water flowed into the area and flushed out all the dead fish.
The fish included trout, salmon, largemouth bass, catfish, and carp, according to Stone.
“That was the worst I’ve seen this year,” Stone said.
He said earlier this year the association observed trapped salmon down in the south end of the Sutter Bypass in the area of Sacramento Avenue.
“Water management is the key to all of this,” Stone said.
Instead of being reactionary, Stone said water managers need to take preventative steps to maintain local waterways. He said water is not just for municipalities or the agriculture industry but is important to nature and is a large part of people’s lifestyle.
California Department of Water Resources public information officer Chris Orrock said DWR was aware of the fish kill and has been in contact with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries about the issue.
“DWR does not manage water inflow into the west borrow canal of the Sutter Bypass, DWR manages existing water in the bypass to certain levels based on federal flood operations and maintenance manual requirements,” Orrock said in an email. “Currently this water is from agricultural drainage or tailwater. Due to drought conditions there is less water in the system.”
He said the west borrow canal is managed by multiple agencies. The first three structures are managed by the Butte Slough Irrigation District. There are two additional structures below – one is owned by a farmer and the last one is a weir owned by the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“DWR is not part of flow decisions in the west borrow canal of the Sutter Bypass,” Orrock said. “The amount of water in the west borrow canal is based on prescriptive water rights which is overseen by the California Water Resources Control Board.”
For more information on fisheries in the region, visit www.ncgasa.org.