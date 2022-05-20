Due to recent copper cable thefts in Marysville and Yuba City, AT&T said it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the conviction of individuals responsible for a series of thefts.
AT&T said the thefts, which started in January, have occurred in the greater Marysville and Yuba City area, mostly along roadways.
“Vandalism of communications infrastructure is a serious matter that affects public safety and the community at large,” the company said. “While the financial loss is a concern, ensuring uninterrupted and high-quality service for customers is a top priority for AT&T. We work with law enforcement to investigate any incidents.”
Those with information related to these thefts can remain anonymous and can call AT&T Asset Protection at 800-807-4205. AT&T said the $5,000 reward is valid for any leads received by Dec. 31.