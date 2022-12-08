Residents in Yuba, Sutter, Tehama and Butte counties experienced AT&T cell phone, landline and internet service outages Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the company.
Officials attributed the outages near Sutter County to a disruption caused by copper theft, but did not provide a cause for the outages in the other three counties.
“Some customers may continue to experience intermittent service until all repairs are completed. We are working with local law enforcement who have apprehended the person responsible,” a company spokesperson said.
According to AT&T’s service outage map website, residents in Linda were also affected by the outage. The website also attributed “fiber cable issues” as cause for disrupted service. The website also listed an estimated time of repair for internet service by 6 a.m. today.
An estimated time for phone service repairs in areas near Sutter County was not available as of press time on Thursday.
AT&T officials encourage anyone with information about this theft, or other copper thefts, to call local law enforcement or AT&T Asset Protection at 1-888-871-2622. Callers can remain anonymous.
In November, 26-year-old Javier Chacon was arrested in Marysville for allegedly cutting and removing wiring from Comcast that led to extended phone and internet service outages for people in both Yuba and Nevada counties, officials previously said.
Marysville Police Department officials said at the time that the damage allegedly done by Chacon “caused phone lines and the internet to be down across Yuba County and Nevada County. This damage will cost Comcast an estimated $100,000 due to the number of services that were out.”