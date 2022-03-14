KYIV, Ukraine — Bombardments struck across Ukraine on Monday — including a direct hit on a Kyiv apartment building — as the embattled nation’s leaders engaged in another round of talks with Russia despite little progress after previous negotiations.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said his country would have a “hard discussion” with Russians on “peace, cease-fire, immediate withdrawal of troops and security guarantees.” Late Monday afternoon, he announced a “technical pause” in the negotiations but said they would pick up again Tuesday.
Podolyak expressed optimism over the new round of talks, which, unlike three previous sessions, were conducted via video rather than in person. But he also blasted Moscow over a conflict that has killed hundreds of civilians, caused ongoing destruction and sparked Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II.
“Although Russia realizes the nonsense of its aggressive actions, it still has a delusion that 19 days of violence against peaceful cities is the right strategy,” Podolyak said on Twitter.
For Ukrainians seeking to evacuate, there was progress Monday as Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, announced that 10 civilian evacuation routes — including six in the Kyiv region and three in the eastern Luhansk region — were set to open.
After multiple failed attempts to open humanitarian corridors to the besieged seaport of Mariupol to allow residents to flee, more than 160 private vehicles had left the city by Monday afternoon, the Mariupol City Council said.
“Mariupol residents, who drove their own cars, have already passed Berdyansk and continue to move in the direction of Zaporizhzhia,” the council said in its official Telegram app channel. “We also have confirmation that the ongoing cease-fire is being observed on the route of the humanitarian corridor from Mariupol.”
At the Pentagon, a senior U.S. Defense Department official said Monday that “almost all of Russia’s advances remain stalled.”
In Kyiv, the capital, the Russian forces continued to gather about 9 miles outside the city center and had seen “no appreciable change in their progress” over the weekend, the official said in a background briefing with reporters.
Ukrainians had “effectively struck at the Russians’ logistics and sustainment capabilities,” the official said. “They’ve been quite creative here. They’re not simply going after combat capability, tanks and armored vehicles, shooting down aircraft — although they’re doing all that. They are also deliberately trying to impede and prevent the Russians’ ability to sustain themselves.”
With all of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s preassembled combat power now inside Ukraine, the Pentagon has not seen him attempting to replenish his forces, the senior defense official said. The Pentagon estimated that Putin had just under 90% of that combat power still available to him, and that more than 900 Russian missiles had hit Ukraine as of Monday.
Ukraine’s airspace remains contested, with the Russians continuing to want to encircle Kharkiv, Mariupol and Kyiv, the senior defense official said. “They are increasing the amount of long-range fires on these population centers that are holding out.”
In Kyiv, residents woke up to signs that the battle was edging ever closer to the heart of the city of nearly 3 million.
A shell slammed early Monday into the ninth floor of a residential building in the Obolon neighborhood, less than 7 miles from Kyiv’s center.
Authorities said two people were killed and nine others wounded. Dozens were evacuated. The deaths brought the United Nations’ count of civilian deaths to 636 since the invasion began Feb. 24, though officials believe the actual number is higher.
By late morning in Kyiv, rescue crews had extinguished the fires, and residents sifted through the wreckage of their apartments, chucking mangled belongings out of broken windows onto a growing pile of debris below. Dressed in fatigues, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko spoke at the site, saying that the air attack on a residential building was proof of the Russian army’s inability to penetrate the capital.
“That’s why they’ve started this terror against civilians. They can’t do anything against our army, so they’re killing our women, children and elderly people,” he told reporters.
He echoed other Ukrainian politicians in calling for additional assistance from Western powers.
“We will definitely win. Our morale is high. But we ask the West to protect our skies and to give us weapons,” Goncharenko said. “We’ll do it ourselves. We don’t need your boots on the ground or your pilots in the sky. Just give us arms.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to deliver a virtual address Wednesday to the U.S. Congress, which recently approved $13.6 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
Citing a desire to avoid escalation with nuclear-armed Russia, the U.S. and NATO have refused Ukrainian requests to establish a no-fly zone over the country, and President Joe Biden said he will not send troops there. The U.S. scrapped a proposal for Poland to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine via the U.S. air base in Ramstein, Germany.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday dismissed suggestions that Biden’s explicit ruling out of U.S. military force in Ukraine has given Putin confidence to pursue his bombardment of the country. The administration’s response, in coordination with allies, had “crushed” Russia’s economy, she said.
“We have hardly been on the sidelines,” Psaki said.
Biden had to balance U.S. security interests with attempts to unify the world’s democracies, she said.
“Starting World War III is certainly not in our national security interests,” Psaki said.
Thousands of American troops have been deployed to Poland, which is a NATO member state, unlike Ukraine. The United Nations says more than 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees have entered Poland so far, with many heading farther west in Europe. More than 2.8 million Ukrainians have fled their country in the last 2 1/2 weeks.
Besides the strike on the apartment building in central Kyiv, reports said overnight shelling hit some of the capital’s suburbs, including Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel. Several hours west, airstrikes were also reported near the city of Rivne.
At dusk Monday, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported that a shell slammed into Lavina Mall, a suburban shopping center about 8 miles northwest of central Kyiv that is one of the largest malls in Europe.
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense warned Monday that Russian forces were “purposely” destroying agricultural machinery in several regions, a move that it said would endanger spring planting and lead to a humanitarian crisis in the country and crop shortages across Europe and China. Overnight, the ministry’s main intelligence directorate said, Russians carried out a bomb attack in the Sumy region of northeast Ukraine, destroying 30 units of equipment.