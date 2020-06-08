The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted carjacking that took place in Linda on Saturday, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
The victim was sitting in his vehicle on North Beale Road around 6 p.m. when a heavy-set tall African American man between 20-30 years old allegedly came up to the victim’s window and asked for a light. When the victim rolled down the window, the man allegedly punched the victim and tried to pull him out of the car.
The victim was able to drive away from the suspect, who got into a dark colored SUV allegedly driven by a white male in his mid-20s. The SUV had additional passengers inside and chased the victim’s vehicle eastbound on North Beale Road. The victim told the sheriff’s office that he was followed to Goldfields Parkway where he heard two gunshots that were being fired at him. The victim lost sight of the SUV on Erle Road and went home to inform law enforcement, according to Carbah.
No suspects have been identified as of late Monday and the incident remains under investigation.