A Yuba City man was arrested for attempted homicide last week after allegedly shooting a person with a rifle. During his arrest, the man was shot multiple times by police, but is expected to recover.
Jeffrey Charles Comer, 46, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 9 on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a firearm. He also had outstanding warrants for domestic violence and probation violations, according to the sheriff’s office.
The original shooting occurred in the river bottoms near Shanghai Bend around 7 p.m. on Oct. 6. An investigation by deputies determined that a suspect, later identified as Comer, had shot a person with a rifle. The victim was transported to UC Davis Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.
During its investigation, the sheriff’s department learned that Comer had access to various firearms and had previously made comments about “shooting it out with the police,” said Undersheriff Scott Smallwood. A warrant was subsequently issued for Comer’s arrest.
On Oct. 9 around 1:25 a.m., the Sutter County Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail went to search for Comer in the area where the original shooting took place. Comer was located and during an attempt to apprehend him multiple deputies fired their weapons. Comer suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital, Smallwood said.
“The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office activated the protocol for an officer-involved shooting and the Yuba-Sutter OIS Team initiated an investigation,” Smallwood said in a press release.
The deputies who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave as part of the department’s policy. Smallwood said the investigation is ongoing.
Comer was booked into Sutter County Jail on Monday.