One of three suspects in an attempted homicide that occurred in Oregon House last month was arrested by the Merced Police Department on Friday, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leslie Williams.
Zachary Williams, 39, was arrested at around 4 p.m. on Friday. On March 23, one of the two known victims of an attempted homicide arrived at the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office to report that a shooting had taken place overnight off Begonia Way and Saagennah Trail. The female victim who reported the shooting had a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to the hospital where she was treated and released.
The SWAT team responded to the area of the alleged shooting and found the second victim. No suspects were located at that time. The sheriff’s office identified Williams, Robby Lee Lepird, 31, and Jesse James Feamster, 23, as suspects and issued warrants for attempted murder, mayhem, conspiracy, and other charges related to the incident. Law enforcement said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the outstanding suspects is encouraged to call the YCSO Investigations Unit at 749-7777.