A new attorney has been appointed by the Yuba County Superior Court to represent a man charged with attempted murder back in July 2019.
Joseph Mario Rosano, 36, appeared in court Monday for a continued arraignment with his newly-appointed defense attorney, Christopher Cannon. His previous attorney, Roberto Marquez, was relieved of his appointment on Feb. 4 due to a conflict.
Rosano pleaded not guilty on Monday to attempted murder, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
On July 2, 2019, Rosano was allegedly involved in a physical altercation between he and two other men in the area of Hammonton-Smartsville Road and Hile Avenue in Linda. Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies responded after citizens reported that shots had been fired before a white SUV and Nissan Altima left the area. Deputies found blood on the roadway and two 9 mm casings, according to court documents.
Video of the incident taken on a phone by a bystander was reviewed by law enforcement and showed an individual getting into the passenger side of the Nissan holding a handgun. In another phone video, shots were heard and the SUV had a small circular hole, consistent with a bullet hole, in the rear driver side door visible as it departed the scene.
It was determined that Rosano was the owner of the Nissan and was the person in the video holding the handgun, according to court documents.
Rosano remains in Yuba County Jail where he is being held without bail. His next court hearing is scheduled for March 9 at 9 a.m. at Yuba County Superior Court.