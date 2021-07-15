Current Sacramento County District Attorney and candidate for California attorney general Anne Marie Schubert visited the Yuba-Sutter area on Thursday.
Schubert is running for attorney general in the 2022 election. She has been a prosecutor for 31 years and will be running against current Attorney General Rob Bonta and former assistant attorney general of the United States Nathan Hochman.
Schubert started her day around 7 a.m. by making an appearance on the local radio. She met with local elected officials and law enforcement before a lunch meeting with a local Kiwanis Club. The afternoon included more meetings with local residents and a visit to Casa De Esperanza. She concluded her visit with a meet and greet at Pasquini’s in Live Oak.
She said she has made a commitment to visit every county in California.
“The consistent message is people want to feel safe in their community,” Schubert said. “... For me coming here, I want to listen.”
She said in the last year she had been encouraged by her fellow district attorneys to run for attorney general.
“I started my career as a prosecutor and I’m going to end my career as a prosecutor,” Schubert said.
In Yuba-Sutter, as in every area she has visited, Schubert said people want to be able to live in an area that they are able to raise a family in. She said she’s committed to public safety and wants to continue the work she’s done in Sacramento County in the attorney general position.
“I just love the state,” Schubert said.