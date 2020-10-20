Attorneys in the jury trial of a Meridian man charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter presented closing arguments Tuesday, according to the Sutter County District Attorney's Office.
In February 2018, Jacob Correia was allegedly speeding west on Highway 20 while distracted by his cellphone. He collided into the back of a pickup truck and swerved into the eastbound lane where he collided with another pickup truck.
Jose Velazquez-Garcia, 48, and Deysi Reyes, 58, both of Colusa, were killed in the collision. Correia was charged with two counts of murder along with vehicular manslaughter. At a preliminary hearing in January, Judge David Ashby dismissed the two murder charges due to insufficient evidence.
The trial began last week with prosecution resting by the end of the week. The defense started presenting its case on Monday and continued on Tuesday. At around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, attorneys completed their closing arguments.
The jury will begin deliberating today (Wednesday), according to Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich.