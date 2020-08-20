The jury in the trial of a Yuba City man charged with rape was given instructions and heard closing arguments from both attorneys Thursday.
The trial began Tuesday and was the first heard in Sutter County Superior Court since the pandemic began. Luis M. Juarez-Canizalez, 27, was charged with rape after a victim claimed she was sexually assaulted during a visit to the defendant’s apartment.
On May 27, 2019, the victim went to Juarez-Canizalez’s apartment after asking him for money. Prior to going to his house, the victim had been out drinking with her husband and a friend. The victim ended up at the defendant’s house by herself while her friend waited in the car downstairs. It was during that time that she claimed Juarez-Canizalez held her down and raped her.
Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich presented his case and called six witnesses, including the victim and the victim’s friend who drove the victim to the defendant’s house. Heimlich rested Thursday morning and defense attorney Richard Thomas presented his case and called one witness. After returning from lunch, Thomas rested, and Judge Susan Green gave the jury instructions.
Heimlich then made his closing argument calling the case simple and that everything that needed to be proven had been beyond a reasonable doubt. He pointed to DNA evidence taken from the victim’s body that matched the defendant’s and the testimony of a medical professional who said the victim sustained injuries consistent with someone who had been assaulted.
“There is no question that there was no consent in this case,” Heimlich told the jury.
Thomas used his time to focus on the victim’s recollection that the rape occurred during an approximately 10-minute period and said the victim had 15 months to come up with her story. He said the victim’s testimony could not reasonably be believed because of the inconsistencies and the fact that she was extremely intoxicated during most of what took place. Thomas did not argue that sex occurred but took issue with whether it was consensual.
He closed by reminding the jury that the bar is very high to determine if someone is guilty.
“It’s supposed to be high because you run into cases like this where nothing makes sense,” Thomas said.
In his response, Heimlich asked the jury why the victim would make up this incident considering she and the defendant were friends.
The jury will begin deliberating this morning. Juarez-Canizalez remains in custody.