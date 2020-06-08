The hearing to set a date for the trial of a man charged in a car-to-car shooting last year that left a man dead was continued to allow time for both sides to meet and discuss the case.
Avery Sanchez, 21, is charged with the murder of Alejandro Escobar, 36, of Sacramento. The shooting left another individual injured. Sanchez appeared in Yuba County Superior Court on Monday from Yuba County Jail via video conference call.
Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello said that before setting a date for trial he wants to meet with Sanchez’s attorney, Roberto Marquez, to let him know of what the district attorney’s office has in terms of evidence against Sanchez. Sorbello will be handling the case for the district attorney’s office if it goes to trial.
Sanchez hired Marquez after being previously represented by the Yuba County Public Defender’s Office. Marquez was appointed to represent Sanchez on May 11. On July 6 at 9 a.m., a jury trial will be set or Sanchez will enter a plea. Sorbello told the court that he and Marquez had talked about having the trial start in October if it goes ahead.
Sanchez was charged along with co-defendants Vivion Wallace, 22, and Juan Barajas, 19. Wallace pleaded guilty on Feb. 28 to attempted murder and first-degree murder and was sentenced to 62 years to life in prison on May 1. Barajas pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder on Feb. 28, in that he drove the vehicle carrying Sanchez and Wallace.
Barajas will have the date of his sentencing set on June 15 at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court.
Sanchez remains in Yuba County Jail and is being held without bail.