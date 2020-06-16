Two people died in an ATV accident in Williams late Saturday night, according to a release issued by the California Highway Patrol.
San Francisco resident Zachary Urchison, 36, was driving an ATV eastbound on a dirt road located on private property east of Husted Road at approximately 10:35 p.m. with Amanda Dalo, 34, also of San Francisco, seated behind him.
According to the release, Urchison “was driving at an unsafe speed for the existing dirt road conditions and there was no overhead lighting in the area.”
Urchison failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, CHP stated, causing the ATV to leave the dirt road. The ATV traveled over a canal before colliding into a concrete retaining wall located on the opposite side of the waterway, ejecting both parties.
Neither rider was wearing a helmet or other safety equipment.
First responders attempted CPR but both Urchison and Dalo were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, CHP stated.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the costs of funeral arrangements for both Urchison and Dalo. As of Tuesday, the fundraiser had exceeded its initial goal, raising $20,344 in just two days.