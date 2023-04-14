Godspell.jpg

Convergence Theatre Company will be holding auditions for “Godspell” April 19-20 at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts in Marysville.

Convergence Theatre Company is seeking performers for a production of the hit musical “Godspell,” directed by Lydia Crist and Betsy Johnson. 

“Godspell” is a 1970s rock-themed musical about the life of Jesus according to the Gospel of Matthew. Described as both light-hearted and profound, this interactive musical is meant to emphasize the meaning of community and the radical acceptance of others.

