Convergence Theatre Company is seeking performers for a production of the hit musical “Godspell,” directed by Lydia Crist and Betsy Johnson.
“Godspell” is a 1970s rock-themed musical about the life of Jesus according to the Gospel of Matthew. Described as both light-hearted and profound, this interactive musical is meant to emphasize the meaning of community and the radical acceptance of others.
While the story of Jesus is traditionally a Christian one, organizers said this musical holds space for all faiths and even non-believers to be enriched and cultivated. ”Godspell” opened in New York in 1971 and is the source of the hit song “Day by Day” as well as other familiar songs with the majority of its music set to the lyrics of traditional hymns.
Auditions will be held from 6-9 p.m. on April 19, 20, and 21 at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts in Marysville. For auditions, directors have requested that actors choose between a prepared comedic monologue of 90 seconds or less, or one of the optional selections from the script. Auditioners will also need to prepare between 45-60 seconds of a song.
April 19 and 20 will be considered general auditions with each potential actor given a 10-minute audition slot. April 21 will be a dance audition.
“Godspell” features between 10-14 performers. This production will rehearse weekday evenings from 7-9 p.m. at either the Sutter Theatre Center for the Arts on Plumas Street in Yuba City or the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts on E Street in Marysville. An exact schedule will be issued based on actor availability.
Convergence Theatre Company states that it encourages performers of all ethnicities, genders, beliefs, identities, ages, and disabilities to attend auditions. For more information or to sign up for an audition slot, visit www.convergencetheatreco.org. Additional inquiries can be sent to Crist at Lydia.crist0330@gmail.com.