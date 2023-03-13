The writer behind a canceled Santa Clara County-commissioned government history book plagiarized from sources like Wikipedia will keep the $1 million she earned from the project.

Jean McCorquodale, wife of longtime South Bay politician Dan McCorquodale, was awarded a no-bid contract in 2018 to complete what ultimately became a 580-page manuscript turned in two years late to the county executive’s office — the department overseeing the project.

Tags

Recommended for you