The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently signed off on the work Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority did on the Yuba County levee system between 2005-2015, particular with the Bear, Feather and Yuba Rivers.
It’s a milestone in the process, and one that indicates TRLIA did their job correctly, said Paul Brunner, executive director of TRLIA.
“This essentially says we’ve completed our jobs and met our federal obligations on the applications we submitted,” Brunner said. “From a federal perspective, we are done.”
The levees along those rivers are part of the federal levee system. Any time an agency like TRLIA wants to make improvements or alterations, they must first go through a process of asking for authorization from the corps to do the work. When the corps signs off, it essentially means the applying agency is now responsible for fixing and taking care of it until they hand it back over to the federal agency.
As part of the work, TRLIA also put together a manual on how to maintain the levees. One unique aspect of that work was that they put all of the manuals together into one document to make it easier to navigate in the event of a hazard or issue in the future.
Having the federal agency sign off on the work will also support TRLIA’s efforts to get the levees accredited by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which can have an impact on flood insurance requirements for residents protected by the levees.
While the corps is in charge of the levee system, Reclamation District 784 will continue to maintain the levees in south Yuba County.