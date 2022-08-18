The Butte County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office has confirmed cases of avian influenza in a domestic flock of birds within the county. Butte County Public Health declared a local health emergency on Wednesday to prevent the spread of the illness.
Several Butte County departments are working with the California Department of Food and Agriculture to determine the safest way to prevent the spread of the illness.
Officials with Butte County Public Health said that declaring a health emergency allows for a safe and coordinated disposal of the infected carcasses while protecting public health.
Officials said that the infected bird carcasses will be buried at the Neal Road Recycling and Waste Facility in Paradise.
Officials believe that the flock was infected after coming into contact with wild birds.
Also known as bird flu, avian influenza is a virus that can infect poultry and is carried by free-flying waterfowl such as ducks, geese and shorebirds.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, avian influenza does not commonly infect humans, but some rare cases of human infection have occurred.
Waterfowl can carry avian influenza type A viruses, and some of which can sicken and kill certain domesticated bird species, including chickens, ducks and turkeys, the CDC said.
“Identification of avian flu indicates that the virus is present in Butte County – however, the risk to the general public is exceedingly low. Declaring the health emergency allows for disposal of the bird carcasses in a manner that minimizes any remaining risk of spread to other birds and to humans,” Health Officer for Butte County Public Health Dr. David Canton said in a statement.
The greatest risk of infection for humans is direct physical exposure with an infected bird such as touching or butchering, officials said. The public is also encouraged not to touch, move or interact with wild birds.
In order to prevent the spread of avian influenza, officials said that bird owners should prevent contact between their flocks and wild birds.
Owners should also report “unusual or suspicious” numbers of sick or dead birds to the California Department of Food and Agriculture Sick Bird Hotline at 866-922-2473.