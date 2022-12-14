The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has recently notified both Yuba and Sutter counties that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been detected in wild birds in the area.
So far, avian influenza (HPAI) has been detected in 41 other counties including Alameda, Amador, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Del Norte, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Kern, Lassen, Los Angeles, Marin, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Orange, Placer, Plumas, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Trinity, Ventura, and Yolo.
Avian flu, or “bird flu,” is a disease caused by certain flu viruses that usually spreads between birds, not people. Infected birds can spread the virus through their mucus, saliva or feces but the risk to humans remains extremely low.
People rarely contract bird flu, but when they do, it’s most often through direct unprotected contact with infected birds. People can become infected by breathing the virus in through droplets in the air or dust, or by touching surfaces contaminated with infected bird mucus, saliva, or feces and then touching their eyes, mouth or nose. Human illness from bird flu has ranged from no symptoms at all to severe illness, resulting in death. Direct contact with an infected bird, such as butchering or touching birds, presents the greatest risk of exposure to humans.
The use of gloves, protective wear, facemasks, respirators, and eye protection are all ways to help prevent a person from contracting the avian flu when handling birds and their waste. However, the agricultural department, sheriff’s department, and public health for both Yuba and Sutter counties urged the public not to touch, move or interact with wild birds.
Unusual or suspicious sick or dead birds, whether domestic, pet, or part of a collection, should be reported immediately to the CDFA Sick Bird Hotline at 866-922-2473.
The United States Department of Agriculture has more information available online on the preventative measures hunters can take to protect against avian flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also offers some extensive articles and pamphlets on the subject.
Wild birds can carry bird flu without appearing sick. As a general precaution, wild birds that are obviously sick or found dead should not be harvested or handled. Hunters who must handle wild birds should dress them in the field when possible and take the steps necessary to restrict their movement to prevent any potential disease spread. If possible, wear gloves when dressing birds, and wash hands with soap and water afterwards.