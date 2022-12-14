The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has recently notified both Yuba and Sutter counties that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been detected in wild birds in the area. 

So far, avian influenza (HPAI) has been detected in 41 other counties including Alameda, Amador, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Del Norte, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Kern, Lassen, Los Angeles, Marin, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Orange, Placer, Plumas, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Trinity, Ventura, and Yolo. 

Tags

Recommended for you