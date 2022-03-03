For its monthly drill in February, the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets, Matthew Axelson Division met with a group of pilots for an aviation camp and flight around the Sutter Buttes.
Lt. Sherry Herkal, commanding officer for the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets, Matthew Axelson Division, said the cadets learned all about various types of airplanes and helicopters during the camp, and even got to take the helm of an aircraft and fly the planes themselves.
According to Herkal, one of the most unique parts of the camp was that it was led by four seasoned pilots, three of whom were women and during the camp, these female pilots grabbed all of the female cadets for some one-on-one training.
“It was so neat,” said Herkal. “A lot of the time females don’t get that individualized attention, especially in the military.”
Lorin Ponton, one of the pilots that participated in the aviation camp, said it was an honor for her to be able to participate in an event such as this with so many aspiring young women.
“It was so amazing to see so many girls, and I got to fly with nine of them,” said Ponton. “I grew up believing women were supposed to be seen and not heard and that we shouldn’t take up space in rooms and all of this other stuff. And we’re breaking those traditionalist rules and we’re doing some pretty awesome stuff. It’s not just Amelia Earhart or Bessie Coleman or the ‘few’ amazing women in history that do cool things, there are women all over the world who have challenged the standards and are brilliant and amazing. And each one of those girls is included in that number, all they have to do is look inward and tap into the desires of their heart and run with it.”
Ponton said she got into aviation in 2019 after making the tough decision to change careers.
“I worked as an engineer and was very successful but it was draining and I was miserable,” said Ponton. “My friends didn’t even want to hang out with me. So in 2018 they all banded together to help me find a new career.”
At that time, Ponton said she was traveling every month, either to a different state or out the country to get away from the stress.
“It was my outlet at the time,” said Ponton. “I’d hop on a plane and get away for a weekend a month and it kept me sane.”
Knowing this, a friend suggested becoming a pilot.
“I thought they were crazy,” said Ponton. “I’ve never met a pilot, and I’ve never seen one who looked like me. And I’ve always heard it’s an expensive hobby.”
Ponton said she ignored the idea until one day in 2019 when an old college friend of hers posted on social media that they had gotten their Commercial Flying Certificate.
“I sent him a message asking him how he did it and what did it take to get into the industry,” said Ponton. “We talked and I still wasn’t made a believer that it was something I could do. And with my engineering job, I was working 12-16 hours a day. There wasn’t time for me to really seriously consider getting into flying.”
That summer, Ponton said she had a big panic attack that made her sit down and really evaluate what was important for herself.
“Something inside of me was telling me to reconsider the flying thing and I couldn’t shake it,” said Ponton. “So, I reached out to a bunch of schools and instructors and booked a discovery flight. I had the flight September 2019 and the moment we took off in that Cessna I knew I had found what I was supposed to be doing. The feeling I got from flying was like nothing else. It was even better than just being a passenger on a commercial airline. I had the controls and it was so cool.”
Work kept Ponton busy for the next few months until she decided to quit her job in March 2020. She said she emptied out her savings accounts and had a game plan to learn to fly and have all her ratings by the end of 2020, but just one week after she quit the COVID-19 pandemic shut down everything.
According to Ponton, there are a few women organizations rooting for female pilots, including the Ninety-Nines, Sisters of the Skies, Women in Aviation and Women Rock Wing. After quitting her job, she met a woman pilot who is also a member of the Ninety-Nines and she became her mentor and has helped her figure out how to go about becoming a pilot, said Ponton.
Now Ponton is an instrument rated, single-engine land and multi-engine land commercial pilot. She also just became a single-engine land certified flight instructor last month.
Ponton said it has been very hard and challenging to be a woman in not one but two career fields historically dominated by males, but she considers herself fortunate to have found a circle of female pilots that are doing things just as good if not better than the male pilots.
“Also, 98 percent of everyone I’ve met in aviation has wanted nothing more than to see me succeed,” said Ponton. “I think that if you choose aviation and you are pursuing it, people know that it’s expensive and difficult so they just want to support you. This may be different in the airlines or other women may have experienced a rough time with males in the industry … but as my mentor says, you can always find something to support your case, if you look hard enough.”
Ponton said she remembers learning to fly like it was yesterday and events such as the aviation camp are important for her so she can help the next generation of pilots, especially the young women.
“As a kid, your idols are people who make you feel good,” said Ponton. “Who you see living authentically. You create your reality around these experiences and they influence the way you make decisions and grow up. So to be able to participate in events like this is huge for me. I’m grateful to be an example of reaching what your dreams look like. And I take it seriously. It means a lot to me and I hope each and every one of those kids had an aha! moment. Even if it’s a small one where they say, ‘hey let me try a little harder tomorrow.’ Or ‘hey I’m going to play this instrument even if I’m not the first chair’ or ‘I’m going to write my fantasy book even if only my mom reads it.’ I hope it encourages them to continue to dream. I’m glad I had a few folks who did that for me as a kid and it’s a privilege to now be in a position to be that for the next generation.”
According to Herkal, any young person aged 10-18 is eligible to join the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets, Matthew Axelson Division.
Each month, the cadets participate in a weekend-long training program that explores various subjects including culinary, scuba diving, agriculture, veterinarian services, first aid, phlebotomy and more.
Cadets also participate in boot camp each summer and work with various community service groups throughout the year.
To date, Herkal said the squadron has a 100 percent graduation rate, with every kid that has completed the program going on to college or the military.
“The whole point of the program is to make these kids good leaders and to develop their skills to make them good people,” said Herkal.
For more information about the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets, Matthew Axelson Division, call Herkal at 530-415-3161 or visit www.yubasutterseacadets.com.