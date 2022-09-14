The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Sacramento office announced Wednesday an award of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of Efren Calderas-Meza.

Calderas-Meza, 68, is a Mexican citizen wanted for fleeing prosecution for an alleged homicide in Sutter County, officials said. On Feb. 8, 1987, Calderas-Meza allegedly stabbed a victim identified as Eva Christ multiple times, according to witness statements. Both parties, who had a prior relationship, allegedly had a violent altercation outside Oasis Tavern on Plumas Street in Yuba City, officials said.

