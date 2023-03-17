Sutter County has long been known as the top producer of peaches in the state of California. Contrary to popular myths regarding peaches in both Georgia and South Carolina, in 2021 California out produced both these states by 382,300 tons, according to data collected by the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center. This makes California the largest peach grower in the nation with Sutter County accounting for nearly a third of the state's overall harvest. Combine that with Yuba County and Marysville’s annual Peach Festival, and the importance of this crop in the local farming community is self-evident.

With this in mind, it seems quite fitting that Wendelin Van Draanen, an international award-winning and best-selling author, would decide to host a book signing event at the Sutter County Library in Yuba City for her newest work, “The Peach Rebellion.” 

Tags

Recommended for you