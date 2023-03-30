In preparation for Yuba City High School’s semiannual food fair, B Street in Yuba City will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today, Yuba City Police Department officials said.
The high school’s multicultural food fair serves as a school-wide fundraiser for a variety of student clubs and organizations.
Every fall and spring, the food fair gives students an opportunity to sell food and drink items to fund club activities, events, meetings and uniforms, said Stacey Dutra, director of the associated student body at Yuba City High School.
Because selling food on campus is prohibited, the food fair is hosted in front of the school off campus. B Street between Clark Avenue and Cooper Avenue will be closed today to give students space to participate in the food fair.
“It’s a lot like a street fair. I think that gives it more attention from students and community members. We have parents and young kids visit sometimes,” Dutra previously said.
The Yuba City High School food fair allows students to expand upon their leadership and communication skills as well engage with service activities for their club or organization, she said.
“This event provides students with an opportunity to get excited about school,” Dutra previously said. “It makes me smile to see kids out here, selling their food and supporting each other.”