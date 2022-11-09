Back the Badge Yuba Sutter will be hosting its first-ever gala event Badges and Bows at the Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland on Saturday.
Back the Badge Yuba Sutter is a local nonprofit dedicated to providing advocacy, resources, and support to law enforcement and their families. This gala will act as a fundraiser that will allow Back the Badge to continue boosting morale, provide assistance with emotional health services as requested, and support a future gathering for the spouses of local law enforcement agencies.
“This is the first large-scale fundraiser Back the Badge Yuba Sutter has done,” said Stacy Runyen, president of Back the Badge Yuba Sutter and an event organizer. “Up until this point it’s just been selling apparel at fairs, fireworks booths, etc. We’d love to fundraise money to use not only in an emergency for an officer and their family, but to provide resources and ongoing support as well.”
Badges and Bows will be held inside the Kumi Event Center ballroom at Hard Rock and will feature dinner, cocktails, raffles, and entertainment by The Killer Dueling Pianos. Special swag will also be available for purchase. Admission started at around $100 per ticket but sales are now closed.
“We’re excited to host an event where the community feels they have an opportunity to directly support officers and their families,” added Runyen. “Our speaker that evening, Tinna Gordon, will be sharing her family’s story when her husband was hit by a drunk driver and nearly killed. She will talk about working with Back the Badge Yuba Sutter, CHP, and the community and why it was so vital to their healing process. We’re also excited to provide a fun and inviting atmosphere where our law enforcement and their significant others can enjoy a night out with great food and entertainment. During the evening we will also be honoring a few individuals for their commitment and service to our organization and our cause.”