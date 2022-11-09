Back the Badge Yuba Sutter will be hosting its first-ever gala event Badges and Bows at the Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland on Saturday. 

Back the Badge Yuba Sutter is a local nonprofit dedicated to providing advocacy, resources, and support to law enforcement and their families. This gala will act as a fundraiser that will allow Back the Badge to continue boosting morale, provide assistance with emotional health services as requested, and support a future gathering for the spouses of local law enforcement agencies.

