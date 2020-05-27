Diane Alexander sat in a soft chair on Wednesday with her face covered as a team pampered her hands and feet for the first time in several weeks.
Alexander, 85, of Yuba City has been sheltered-in-place and unable to have her hair, nails and toes done professionally since salons, stylists and barbershops were shut down in March and she didn’t realize how much she missed the experience.
“I’ve been coming here for years and I really missed the camaraderie and communication with the staff and other clients,” she said. “I have problems with my feet and Kristi really knows how to take care of them.”
Marsha Miller and her daughter, Kristi Goldby are the owners of Headlines Salon in Yuba City and the 17 providers at their shop were all unable to work for weeks when the state and county shut down an array of businesses due to coronavirus concerns.
“We opened back up when the county said we could and at that point, it was just my mom and I who were here,” Goldby said. “Since then, we’ve had a slow trickle of providers coming back and within a couple weeks, we should have everyone back.”
She said, the providers, who are stylists, nail technicians, estheticians and massage therapists, were concerned that the state would take their licenses as well.
“A big thank you to the Sutter County Board of Supervisors and the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation for loaning us money way before any Federal or Small Business Administration money came in,” Miller said. “It helped us tremendously.”
Miller said state regulatory issues caused a lot of confusion and frustration as they tried to reopen but things are going smooth now with a list of coronavirus protocols listed outside the front door complete with masks and hand sanitizer for clients.
“They called and threatened us and tried to intimidate us,” she said. “When I would ask questions about how we could stay open and be compliant, they didn’t have any guidelines in place that we could follow.”
She started the business in 1985 and said her clients have been coming back in full force.
Jeff Ball’s uncle started The Family Barber Shop in Yuba City back in 1970 and his biggest concerns were losing the family business and not seeing his longtime customers.
“I’m grateful that I get to pay my bills and keep the family shop open,” he said. “It’s been busy and that’s a good thing.”
Richard Tuttle, 71, of Yuba City, got his first proper haircut in a long while on Wednesday and was glad to be back in a routine.
“My wife gave me a homemade haircut and that’s ok because you have to take what you can get,” he said. “I have a lot of hobbies at home, being 71, so I tended to my fish ponds, worked on my wood lathe, played harmonica and watched a lot of ‘Gunsmoke’ while things were shut down.”
Ball said the routine plays a big role for many of his clients.
“All these old guys have had the same routines for years and they have missed that,” he said. “I have guys who come in here every three weeks at 7 a.m sharp.”
Robert Ripley, 26, a Yuba City resident, has been going to Ball’s shop since he was six years old.
“It’s like a routine and I get it done every few weeks – it’s part of staying clean for me,” he said. “I had a guy cut my hair who is just starting to learn how to cut hair and it just wasn’t the same.”
Colby Robinson of Yuba City is the general manager at Float Me Day Spa in Marysville and said they’ve had a flood of new and returning clients.
“This is the best place to relieve stress,” he said. “It helps with relaxing but much more importantly, it helps with pain management.”
Robinson said float tanks, massage therapy and facials are among their offerings.
“Doctors, physical therapists and some psychiatrists are recommending people float for pain relief,” he said. “Floating has really helped me with bulging discs - I do it weekly.”