Bob Bagley, of Loma Rica, announced Wednesday that he is running to replace Yuba County District Five Supervisor and Chair Randy Fletcher, who said he will not be seeking a third term this year.
Fletcher, who was named chair of the Yuba County Board of Supervisors last week, has endorsed Bagley to replace him. Fletcher has been on the Yuba County board since 2017 and this was his second time serving as chair.
“Our District is truly blessed that a person with Bob’s integrity and background is willing to step up and lead,” Fletcher said in a release from Bagley announcing his run for the District Five seat. “He is passionate about fire risk reduction, broadband expansion, flood prevention and so many other vital issues to our residents. Bob will be a phenomenal supervisor.”
If elected this year, Bagley would replace Fletcher on the board of supervisors in January 2023.
“It’s been going on for about a year that I’ve been active looking for a replacement,” Fletcher said in a call with the Appeal on Wednesday. “If I couldn’t find somebody that wouldn’t be a good match for the community, then I would’ve run again. But I found somebody. He’s committed, he’s involved, I’m pleased. … He’s the ideal match.”
Bagley, who said he has lived in Loma Rica for 33 years and is now retired, said he has more than 40 years of retail management experience including 10 years running Target stores and 12 years running Michael’s Arts & Crafts stores throughout California and Nevada.
“I’ve successfully managed large business operations for decades, and I am excited to apply my private industry experience to running the County,” said Bagley in the release. “I will be focused on leadership and management training, creating a culture of customer service, and controlling payroll and operational expenses.”
Bagley also said he has served on the Yuba-Sutter United Way board for two years and the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce board for three years.
“We have all worked hard to be able to live in this part of Yuba County, and I will work hard to represent the people of the 5th District, protect our property rights, improve our quality of life, and keep the country country,” said Bagley.
Bagley said he has been married to his wife, Marcy, for 49 years and has two children and five grandchildren.