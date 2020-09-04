Divinder K. Bains recently announced her candidacy for Yuba City Unified School District, Trustee Area 1.
She said she believes her experience and knowledge will be beneficial to the board, students, teachers and the community.
She holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Fresno State, and worked as an accountant for Oracle Corp. and Dole Fruit Co. before working for 18 years as an accountant with Yuba Community College District.
She is married to Jevan Bains and they have been involved in small business and farming operations. They have two daughters, Anjalee and Amrit, who attended Yuba City Unified School District and now attend UC Davis; and a son, Jevan Jr., who attends Riverbend Elementary School as an 8th grader.
“Having an extensive fiscal background, working in higher education, and having children in the district will allow me to assist YCUSD successfully navigate through the current pandemic and beyond,” she was quoted in a news release. “I want to build trust and mutual respect among all stakeholders of the district and community. As a board member, I would ensure all decisions are made with transparency through shared governance”
She said she is concerned with preparing students to be well-rounded adults who can successfully transition to the workforce or pursue higher education. She also said she supports the offering of arts, music, FFA, and other vocational and CTE programs.