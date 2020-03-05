The Baker Fire north of Bullards Bar Reservoir continued to burn throughout Wednesday but firefighters expect to have it fully contained by 6 p.m. tonight.
The fire that originally started from an escaped debris burn didn’t spread on Thursday, staying at only 42 acres burned total in the Tahoe National Forest. Firefighting personnel worked to fully encircle the fire to prevent it from growing and brought containment to 70 percent by the evening.
Responding agencies included the U.S. Forest Service, Cal Fire, and the Camptonville and Pike volunteer fire departments. With containment growing, the majority of the firefighting resources were expected to be released at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday. The remaining firefighters were tasked with staying to implement suppression tactics and establishing containment lines.
The Tahoe National Forest urges local residents and private property owners to use caution when prepping for and engaging in debris or pile burning. An unseasonable dry February has resulted in fuel conditions and increased fire risk uncharacteristic of this time of year, according to a press release.