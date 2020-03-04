A fire north of Bullards Bar Reservoir that started on Tuesday in the Tahoe National Forest grew to 42 acres by Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Officials said the Baker Fire started as the result of an escaped debris burn on adjacent private property. The debris burn took place under allowed conditions, but the Tahoe National Forest is urging local residents and private property owners to use caution when prepping for and engaging in debris or pile burning. There’s an increased fire risk not typical for this time of year due to a dry February and fuel conditions, according to a press release.
Firefighters worked through the night on Tuesday and into Wednesday encircling the fire to establish a containment line. By mid-morning, they had established 30 percent containment of the fire. Responding personnel spent the rest of Wednesday managing the fire using suppression tactics and constructing containment lines.
The U.S. Forest Service estimated the fire would be 100 percent contained by 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The Baker Fire is under jurisdiction of the U.S. Forest Service. Additional agencies that responded to the fire included Cal Fire and the Camptonville and Pike volunteer fire departments.