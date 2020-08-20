A Bangor man arrested for stealing a vehicle on Tuesday was also found to be in possession of weapons and ammunition while being prohibited from owning them.
Anthony Lira, 42, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office around 1 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of auto theft, being a felon in possession of a loaded and concealed firearm, possession of ammunition as a prohibited person, and possession of a firearm without a serial number.
Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, a white two-door 2012 Nissan Altima reported stolen out of Marysville was seen leaving the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain parking lot. About 30 minutes later, a deputy searching the area observed the vehicle on Highway 65 as it appeared to be heading back to the casino on Forty Mile Road.
The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified Lira as the sole occupant. During a search of the vehicle, two handguns, one of which was loaded, were located in the trunk of the vehicle. One of the guns didn’t have a serial number.
The sheriff’s office said the owner of the stolen vehicle told law enforcement the guns did not belong to him and were not in the car previously.
Lira was arrested without incident. He was booked into Yuba County Jail with bail set at $50,000.