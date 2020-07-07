A Bangor woman was arrested by Cal Fire investigators after she was seen leaving the area where the Swedes Fire started in Bangor on July 1.
Nicole Carol Bunch, 33, was booked into Butte County Jail on suspicion of arson to forest land, impersonating a firefighter, and resisting or delaying arrest, according to a news release.
When fire personnel arrived at the scene of the fire at 3:47 p.m. July 1, Bunch was seen leaving the area on foot.
While firefighters controlled the blaze, Cal Fire investigators arrived and searched for Bunch. She was found in the back of a department crew bus, dressed in a Cal Fire uniform and gathering personal belongings of firefighters, according to the release.
While being questioned, Bunch allegedly gave several false names to investigators. A corrections officer at Butte County Jail identified Bunch who was previously wanted on two felony warrants out of Butte County for child cruelty and failure to appear in court.
Bunch was booked into Butte County Jail on $90,000 bail. She could be charged with additional counts pending the conclusion of the investigation, according to the release.