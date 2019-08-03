Bank of Feather River recently released its results of operations for the previous fiscal year.
In Fiscal Year 2018-19, the company’s assets grew 13 percent to $128,632,000. Total deposits grew from $92,363,000 in the second quarter of 2018 to $101,309,000 at June 30, 2019. Loans outstanding were $108,018,000 at June 30, up 9 percent from the year before.
Net interest income was $2,990,000 for the first six months of 2019. Net income was $911,000 at June 30, a 21 percent increase from $752,000 earned during the first six months of 2018.
The bank’s Tier 1 Leverage Capital ratio is 11.29 percent and remains well above the 5 percent regulatory minimum for a Well-Capitalized Bank.