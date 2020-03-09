Editor’s note: This is the last of a series of articles by Appeal reporters concerning honorees at the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce Gala on Feb. 28.
When Bank of Feather River executives were planning to move their headquarters last year, they wanted to figure out a way to reduce their environmental footprint in the process.
They installed new solar panels, which has cut their greenhouse gas emissions significantly. A new water hydration system will also cut back the amount of plastic used on site. They installed new LED lighting throughout the building and are in the process of converting their paper files to electronic files to reduce the amount of paper consumed.
For their efforts, they received the 2019 Environmental Sustainability Award during the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce’s annual gala in February. Mandy Jones, senior vice president of the bank, said they were delighted to be nominated for the award, let alone win it.
“As a community bank, Bank of Feather River is leading the way as a community example of a local small business doing their part to reduce the community’s dependence on the natural resources of our planet,” Jones said. “The bank is also doing its part in educating our customers on the importance of reducing our footprint in our local landfills.”
By installing 57 290-watt solar panels, the bank has seen its carbon dioxide emissions reduced by 27,778 pounds since May 2019. Prior to installing the water hydration station, Jones said, they estimate they were giving out over 360 bottles of water to customers a month, which equates to more than 4,200 bottles a year that would’ve otherwise ended up in local landfills.
Chamber CEO Marni Sanders said Bank of Feather River is leading the way as a community example of a local small business doing their part to reduce their footprint on the environment.
“They were incredibly forward thinking in the planning and design of their new building and made deliberate sustainability decisions along the way to ensure they were contributing to better green practices,” she said. “… Environmental sustainability is tied closely to business success. I believe it promotes business resilience and positions them as good stewards of the environment. More and more consumers are paying close attention to a business’ impact on the environment. Thus, good sustainable habits are good for a business’ image. I also think sound environmental sustainability habits create efficiency within business practices, reducing waste, streamlining efforts and reducing overall operating costs.”
Bank of Feather River moved into its new headquarters on the corner of Bridge Street and Highway 99 in Yuba City in May 2019. The full-service bank first began operations in 2008.
“Everyone can make a difference in becoming more environmentally sustainable by just being mindful of waste,” Jones said. “A good place to start is to get your staff involved. If each person would do their part in reducing waste, it not only helps the environment, but also contributes toward the bottom line.”