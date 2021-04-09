Bank of Feather River was recently classified as a “Super Premier Performing” bank by the Findley Reports on Financial Institutions based on its 2020 operating results.
The local bank’s designation is the top performance benchmark from the Findley Reports, and is Bank of Feather River’s fifth consecutive year to receive the highest designation.
“We are extremely pleased to again be recognized by the Findley Reports on Financial Institutions,” said Julie Morehead, president and CEO of the bank, in a press release. “Our Board of Directors, senior management, and staff deserve to be commended for contributing to the success of our pristine performing bank during such a challenging year. It is truly a team of dedicated individuals who work for and serve the bank that makes this all possible.”