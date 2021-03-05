Bank of Feather River ended 2020 ranked 13th in the top 10 percent of C-Corp community banks in the United States whose asset size falls between $100-249 million, according to the CB Top Ten report.
The report ranks the top 10 percent of banks within each peer group using eight financial performance indicators.
“We stay committed to our community, while maintaining asset quality, a favorable shareholder return and operating under sound regulatory guidelines and regulations,” said Bank of Feather River President/CEO Julie Morehead in a press release. “It is truly a team of dedicated individuals who work for and serve the bank that makes this all possible. Our entire team has a great appreciation for our shareholders and customers who trust Bank of Feather River with their financial needs.”
Bank of Feather River was ranked 13th out of the 749 banks that are C-Corp banks, and was one of only two banks in California, according to a press release.