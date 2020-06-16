Bank of Feather River announced it, along with staff and directors, would be donating $5,000 to the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way to assist the local food bank and area food pantries during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The bank, on behalf of United Way, also applied for and received a matching grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco to increase the total donation to $10,000.
“One-hundred percent of this donation will be used to fortify our food bank and food pantries,” said Bob Harlan, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, in a press release. “This officially takes us over the $100,000 mark for the nine weeks of fundraising. Thanks to everyone at Bank of Feather River and FHLBank San Francisco who made this possible.”
Bank of Feather River is in its 13th year of operation in the Yuba-Sutter area.