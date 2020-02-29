The Bank of Feather River ranked 29th in the top 10 percent of C-Corp community banks in the United States with assets falling between $100 million to $249 million.
The report ranks the top 10 percent of banks within each peer group using a variety of financial performance indicators.
There are 864 banks in Feather River’s division. It was one of only two banks in California and the only bank in Northern California ranked in the top 1 percent for their asset category.
“It is truly a team of dedicated individuals who work for the bank and who serve the bank who make this all possible,” said Julie Morehead, president and CEO of Bank of Feather River, in a press release.
“Our entire team has a great appreciation for our shareholders and customers who trust Bank of Feather River with their financial needs.”